Latur, Jun 8 (PTI) A man was killed and another injured in a collision between a motorcycle and car in Latur on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place in front of COCSIT college on Ambajogai Road, the official said.

"Nahush Rahul Patil Sasturkar (25) died while Narendra Jadhav (27) sustained serious injuries. The two were on their way to a gym. The car driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him," he added. PTI COR BNM