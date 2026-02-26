One dead, one injured as container truck catches fire after accident

Dumka, Feb 26 (PTI) One person was killed, and another sustained serious burn injury when a truck carrying cigarette lighters caught fire after it was hit from behind by a vehicle loaded with stone chips in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Thursday.

Mufassil Police Station officer-in-charge, Lawrence Kerketta, told PTI that the cigarette lighter-laden truck caught flames after it was hit by the heavy vehicle on the Govindpur-Sahibganj Highway on Wednesday evening as the lighters caught fire.

"The flames engulfed two other cargo vehicles parked nearby. A total of three vehicles were burnt. One person died on the spot, while another person received severe burn injuries and was admitted to the Phulo Jhanu Medical College Hospital in Dumka, from where he was referred for better treatment to a hospital in Burdwan (West Bengal) on Thursday," the police officer said.

The police officer further said that the identity of the deceased or the injured is yet to be ascertained. PTI CORR ANB RG