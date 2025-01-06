One dead, one injured as motorcycle rams into truck in Mumbai's Aarey area

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a truck in Aarey Colony in Mumbai's Goregaon East area, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night, the official added.

"The deceased has been identified as Sahil Zuzam (22), while Mahendra Ingle (22) was injured. A video showed them riding the two-wheeler in a rash manner and then ramming into the truck coming from the opposite direction. Ingle was riding the motorcycle. He was trying to overtake a bus when the collision took place," the Aarey police station official said.

The truck driver has been arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions and further probe is underway, he added. PTI ZA BNM