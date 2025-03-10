One dead, one injured as trailer truck falls into Tansa river in Palghar

Palghar, Mar 10 (PTI) One person died and another was injured after a trailer truck veered off a bridge and fell into Tansa river in Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident happened at Khanivade bridge on Sunday night when the truck was on its way to Ahmedabad from Mumbai, the Mandvi police station official said.

"The trailer truck was brought out this morning. One occupant, Atul (24), died while another managed to swim to safety in an injured condition," he said. PTI COR BNM