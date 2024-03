Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) One person drowned and another is missing after they went to swim in Ulhas river in Ambernath in Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Shantisagar point, the official said.

"The deceased and the person missing were part of a group of four persons. Two of them managed to swim to safety. The body of Aman Singh was recovered, while Ajay Bhoria is missing," he said. PTI COR BNM