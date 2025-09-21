One dead, one swept away as car falls into Ravi river in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Sep 21 (PTI) One person died and one was swept away after their car plunged into the Ravi river in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Two persons were injured in the incident, which took place on the Chamba-Pathankot road near Parel village around 2.30 am, they said.

Akhilesh of Hamirpur, Rishant of Shimla, Divyansh of Solan and Ishika of Shimla, all interns at Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba, were travelling together when their car fell into the Ravi river as the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Akhilesh died in the incident and Ishika was swept away in the river. Rishant and Divyansh were injured, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rescued the injured. The body has also been recovered, they said.

Police, along with the district administration, have launched a search operation to trace Ishika, they added.

Chamba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the reason behind the incident.