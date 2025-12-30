One dead, over 30 people fall ill in Indore due to suspected water contamination

Indore (MP), Dec 30 (PTI) At least 32 people have fallen ill due to suspected water contamination in a locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, prompting the administration to collect samples of drinking water for testing, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a local councillor, an 80-year-old man among those affected died during treatment at a hospital. The administration, however, hasn't confirmed the death.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hassani said that at least 32 people from the Bhagirathpura area have been admitted to different hospitals in the city.

"Patients complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water," he said.

Hasani said drinking water samples have been collected for testing from the locality, and reports will arrive in 48 hours.

Residents of Bhagirathpura said that they fell ill after consuming water from the Narmada River supplied to homes through municipal tap connections.

"We have sent water samples for testing. We can comment on the matter only after the test reports arrive," Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the local administration to ensure prompt and quality treatment for all patients.

"People say the water supplied on December 25 had an unusual smell. Perhaps some fell ill after drinking this water. Only after the test reports come will it be known how the water got contaminated," councillor Kamal Baghela said.

He said one of the residents, Nandlal Pal, who was admitted to a private hospital, has died.

Pal's son Siddharth said that his father was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea allegedly due to contaminated water.

Residents have claimed that two women also died after falling ill due to contaminated water. But the administration has so far not confirmed any deaths due to contaminated water.

Bhagirathpura resident Jitendra Prajapat said his elder sister Seema Prajapat (50), who suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea allegedly due to contaminated water, died on Monday.

"My sister suddenly complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, and we did not even get a chance to handle the situation. She died on the way to the hospital," he said.

Prajapat said the water supplied in Bhagirathpura over the past few days tasted 'bitter', and people suspect that the taste changed due to a high amount of a water purification chemical.

Another resident, Chandrakala Yadav, said her mother-in-law, Urmila Yadav (70), suffered the same symptoms allegedly due to contaminated water on December 27 and died during treatment at a hospital the next day.

Indore relies on the Narmada River for its water needs, and water is brought to the city from Jalud in neighbouring Khargone district, about 80 km away, through pipelines laid by the municipal corporation.