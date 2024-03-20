One dead, over 35 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Barwani; driver held

Barwani: One person was killed and more than 35 others injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Nalti village on Tuesday evening under the Pati police station limits, some 20 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The tractor was carrying 40 people returning to Borkhedi village after visiting Bhagoriya, a traditional annual fest of tribals, in Bijasan, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dinesh Chouhan.

The driver lost control over the tractor-trolley, due to which it overturned, he said.

The police official said that 39 persons sustained injuries and one was killed on the spot in this incident.

After being alerted, the police and ambulances reached the spot and took them to hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley has been arrested, he added.