One dead, seven injured as ST bus hits truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) One passenger died and at least seven others were injured after a state-run bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway early on Saturday, a police official said.

Advertisment

The incident took place near Lonavala in Pune district around 3 am, he said.

"The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus from Pathardi depot (in Ahmednagar) was on its way to Mumbai when it collided with a truck from behind. Both the vehicles were going in the same direction," he said.

A male passenger, identified as Vishwanath Bhagwan Waghmare, died in the incident, while seven to eight passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said, adding that traffic on the route was disrupted for some time, but the authorities soon cleared it. PTI ZA NP