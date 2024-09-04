One dead, several missing as heavy rain pounds Nagaland

Kohima: One person died and several others were reported missing after heavy rainfall damaged houses and major portions of National Highway-29 in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, as roadside houses were damaged in flashfloods caused by torrential rain at Pherima in the district, they said.

The Chumoukedima district administration is assessing the situation, while search operations have been initiated to locate the missing people, the officials said.

A portion of the NH-29 connecting state capital Kohima with commercial hub Dimapur has been completely washed away, they said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the state government is in talks with the Centre for relief and rescue efforts.

“I’m deeply concerned by large-scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @ NHIDCL for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest,” Rio said.

I'm deeply concerned by large scale destruction on NH-29 caused by incessant rainfall. Authorities are on-site assessing the situation & helping those affected. The State Govt will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl for immediate measures & restore normalcy at the earliest — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2024

Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang added: “It brings deep anguish learning about the unfortunate calamity, which occurred last night near Pherima and Pagla Pahar, leading to loss of life and properties. Search and rescue operations are still underway, let us pray for safety of those that are still missing.”