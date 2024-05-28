One dead, several missing as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains

Aizawl, May 28 (PTI) One person died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl in Mizoram amid incessant rain on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the town, they said.

A body was recovered, while several others are trapped under the debris, they added.

Although rescue operations are underway, incessant rains were affecting it, police said.

The rains triggered landslides at several places in the state as well, officials said.

Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, they said.

Besides, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they said.

Meanwhile, all schools in the state were closed due to the rains. PTI CORR SOM