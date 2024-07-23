One dead, six injured as truck driver loses control over wheels

Rajgarh (MP), Jul 23 (PTI) One person died and six others including pedestrians were injured when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh town on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Tilli Square.

The truck ran into a crowd of people after its brakes failed and it came to a halt after hitting a two-wheeler, said an official.

Seven persons including two women were injured and one of them, Gopal Sharma (70), died during treatment, said Kotwali police station in-charge Vir Singh Thakur.

The others were undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The driver fled from the spot and further probe was on, the official said.