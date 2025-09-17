One dead, three critical after falling into sewer in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died and three others were hospitalised in critical condition after they fell into a sewer in an unconscious state while cleaning it in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar, an official said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday near Harihar Apartments in Ashok Vihar Phase-II.

"The deceased has been identified as Arvind, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The other three -- Sonu and Narayana, both from Kasganj, and Naresh from Bihar -- were admitted to the ICU in a drowsy condition, he said, adding that their condition remains serious.

According to the police, the men were engaged in sewer cleaning work for a construction company, which has been carrying out such operations in the area for the past several days.

A crime team was called to inspect the spot immediately after the incident. The manager of the construction company has also been summoned for questioning, said the DCP.

"Based on preliminary findings, a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 289 (act rashly or negligently with machinery endangering human life) and 337 (forging document or electronic record), and the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013," the officer said. PTI BM NSD NSD