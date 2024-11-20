One dead, three injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) A 42-year-old man died, and three others sustained serious injuries following a flash fire triggered by a reactor blast at a pharmaceutical company here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred while the four workers were repairing the reactor, they added.

The injured workers were immediately rushed to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries during treatment, an official from the Suraram police station stated.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.