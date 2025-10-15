One dead, three injured in road accident in J'khand's Koderma

Koderma, Oct 15 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were injured when a tempo was hit by a mini truck in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Chandradih village under the Koderma police station limits.

"One person died, and three others were injured. The tempo was carrying people from Jaynagar, and the accident took place when the mini truck hit it from behind. All the injured were residents of Ektara village under Govindpur police station in Nawada district of Bihar," said officer in charge of Koderma police station, Santosh Paswan.

He said that the injured were taken to Sadar Hospital, Koderma, where one of them was declared brought dead by the doctors. The deceased has been identified as Zalim Turi (40). PTI COR RPS RPS RG