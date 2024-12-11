One dead, two injured as car falls into gorge in HP's Mandi

Mandi, Dec 11 (PTI) A man died and two others sustained injuries after their car plunged into a deep gorge in the Seraj area of this district, police said on Wednesday.

Rohit Kumar (18) died in the accident while Topeshwar (29) and Kaul Singh (31) were injured. All of them are residents of the Nandihal village in Mandi district.

According to police, the trio were on their way to their village from Mandi late Tuesday night when the driver lost control of the car which skidded on snow and fell into a deep gorge.

While Kumar died on the spot, the inured were taken to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma said. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD