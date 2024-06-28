One dead, two injured as car rams into container truck

Chandrapur, June 28 (PTI) A 51-year-old man died while two others were injured when their car ran into a container truck in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on Nagpur-Chandrapur highway near Temburda village, 57 km from here.

As the truck was heading for Nagpur, the car rammed into it from behind, said a police official.

Nagpur resident Surendra Kartar Singh Chauhan (51) was killed on the spot while fellow passengers Shailesh Rangari (50) and Venkatesh Rao (52) sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Warora rural hospital.

A case was registered and further investigation was underway, said the official. PTI COR KRK