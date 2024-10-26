One dead, two injured as soil caves in at coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba, Oct 26 (PTI) A contract labourer was killed and two others were injured in a soil cave-in at the construction site of a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place when a drain was being built near a gate in one of South Eastern Coalfields Limited's (SECL's) mines in Gevra under Dipka police station limits on Friday, he added.

"Vishal Nayak (25), his brother Karan and their brother-in-law were trapped in a mound of mud that caved in. Vishal's brother-in-law managed to come out in an injured condition. Vishal and Karan were rushed to a hospital where the former died. They hail from Jharkhand," he said. PTI COR BNM