One dead, two injured as speeding truck hits stationary tempo in Beed

Beed, Dec 4 (PTI) One person was killed and two others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary tempo in Beed district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Lokhandi Sawargaon along Ambajogai-Beed road on Wednesday morning, the official added.

"A tempo loaded with fertilizer had halted by the road after developing a puncture. A truck ferrying iron irons from Jalna to Humnabad in neighbouring Karnataka crashed into the tempo at high speed. Tempo driver Jyotiram Sadashiv Jadhav (43) was killed, while truck driver Dayanand Hanumant Appa (51) and Farooque Yunus Shaikh (31), who was fixing the puncture, were injured," he said.

Such was the impact that the tempo overturned and fell into a nearby ditch, the Ambajogai rural police station official added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the official said. PTI COR BNM