One dead, two injured as trio tries to disembark running train at Kalyan station

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died and two others were injured after they got off a running train at Kalyan station, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on Friday morning, a Government Railay Police (GRP) official said.

The victims were travelling on the Deccan Queen train that was coming to Mumbai from Pune.

When the train was passing through the Kalyan station around 9.30 am, three passengers, including two brothers, jumped onto platform number 7.

However, they lost their balance and fell, said senior inspector Mukesh Dhage of Kalyan GRP. The three were taken to the civic-run Bai Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan.

The official said one of them, identified as Farid Ansari, died.

The train has no halt at Kalyan station, said Dr Shivraj Manspure, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

Due to the accident, the train was detained at Kalyan station from 9.38 am to 9.50 am, said railway officials, appealing to rail users not to board or deboard running trains. PTI COR NR