One dead, two injured in ceiling plaster collapse in Naya Nagar

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) A 60-year-old fruit seller was killed and two persons injured on Saturday after the ceiling plaster of a house collapsed in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayander area of Thane district, an official said.

Aqueel Qureshi was asleep when a chunk of plaster fell on him. Locals rushed him to a hospital on a hand cart but he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

"Two persons were injured and are currently hospitalised. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway," he said.

Residents claimed they had complained to the building owner several times about the structure's dilapidated condition but he had failed to carry out repairs PTI COR BNM