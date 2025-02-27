One dead, two injured in Samruddhi accident caused by illegal parking of trucks

Nagpur, Feb 27 (PTI) One person died and two were injured in an accident on the Samruddhi Expressway in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Gandhi Khapri at 5:30am when a truck crashed into two stationary trucks, the Hingna police station official said.

"The deceased has been identified as Satish Kumar Vijay Singh (35) from Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. Rajan Horilal Singh (42) from Kanhan and Ramchandrapal Ramanuja Arjunpal (36) from Sangroli in Madhya Pradesh are injured and have been hospitalised. Two trucks were illegally parked on the highway without parking lights, leading to the collision," he said.

A case has been registered against drivers of all three trucks and further probe was underway, the official added. PTI COR BNM