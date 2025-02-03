One dead, two missing after car falls into canal in Karnataka

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died, while two others are suspected to have drowned after an overspeeding car allegedly fell into a canal in this district when the driver lost control of the vehicle on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Fayaz, was a resident of Halahalli village in Mandya taluk, the police added.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 7.30 am. The car, which was allegedly overspeeding, was passing by the V C canal. While attempting to overtake another vehicle, the car fell into the canal, which is estimated to be over 100 feet deep.

When the car fell into the canal, some locals managed to rescue one of the four people in the car.

During search and rescue operations, Fayaz's body was recovered from the canal, while efforts are being made to trace the two others who have reportedly gone missing, a senior police officer said.

Since the water flow is very heavy, it is posing a major challenge to trace the two others. Teams from the Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed to assist in the search, he said.

"We suspect that they must have drowned, and efforts are being made to trace them. We can see the top of the car that fell into the canal, but due to the heavy water flow, despite the deployment of a crane, retrieving the vehicle is posing a challenge," he added. PTI AMP SSK ROH