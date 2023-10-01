One dead, two missing during Ganpati idol immersion in Gosikhurd canal in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Oct 1 (PTI) One person died and two others are feared drowned after a group from a village in Chandrapur entered the canal of the Gosikhurd to immerse a Ganpati idol, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in Saoli tehsil, some 59 kilometres from the district headquarters, the official said.

"To immerse the idol, several persons entered the canal and five began to drown. The body of one Sachin Mohurle was recovered, while two others identified as Nikesh Gundawar and his brother Sandeep Gundawar are missing," Assistant Inspector Ashish Borkar said.

Personnel from the district disaster management cell are conducting a search operation, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM