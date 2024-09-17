One detained for performing obscene dance in front of Gond queen's statue in MP

Bhopal, Sep 17 (PTI) A video of a man dancing in an obscene manner in front of Gond queen Rani Kamalapati's statue here has gone viral, prompting the police to detain one of its employees on the suspicion of being involved in the act.

After the video went viral, Bharatiya Janata Party's Bhopal MP Alok Sharma sought that the stringent National Security Act (NSA) be invoked against the accused and also submitted a memorandum of this demand to Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra.

Police commissioner Mishra said, "A suspect has been caught in connection with the video." "The suspect works in the 23rd Battalion of police and is being interrogated. The face of the suspect matches with the man dancing in front of the statue," he said, adding that further legal action will be taken after verification.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Shyamla Hills police station in the state capital in this connection, and further investigation is underway, he said.

Rani Kamlapati reigned over the Bhopal region in the 18th century. She was considered the Gond queen of the region.

Her statue is located on the suspension bridge of Bhopal's Lower Lake. Bhopal's Habibganj station was renamed after Rani Kamalapati. PTI ADU NP