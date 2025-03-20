One detained in Srinagar for stoking sectarian division

Srinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) A person has been detained in Srinagar allegedly for attempting to stoke sectarian division on social media, police said on Thursday.

"Srinagar Police has taken cognisance of attempts to spread sectarian division on social media. One person has been detained for questioning, and others have been identified for action," Srinagar Police said in a post on X.

The police said everyone is urged to avoid posting sectarian content lest they face the rigour of the law. PTI SSB DV DV