One dies after portion of coal mine collapses in J’khand’s Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) A worker died after a portion of a coal mine allegedly collapsed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Wednesday, an MLA claimed.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

The incident took place at Chapapur open-cast mines in Mugma colliery area of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) under Nirsa police station limits when some workers were digging coal illegally, but no official complaint was made so far, according to a Nirsa police station officer.

Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee claimed, "A person was killed during illegal mining at Chapapur open cast mine. I have demanded a rescue operation." Nirsa police station officer in-charge Anil Kumar Sharma said they did not have any official information regarding the incident.