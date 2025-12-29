One dies as overloaded truck mounts divider, topples onto SUV in UP's Rampur

Rampur (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) An overloaded truck carrying wood shavings lost balance after mounting a road divider and overturned onto a Bolero SUV on the Delhi-Nainital highway here, completely crushing the vehicle and its driver on the spot, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Pahari Gate crossing in Rampur on Sunday evening when the Bolero was turning at a highway cut.

According to police and a video of the incident that later went viral, the truck driver swerved to avoid the SUV, climbed onto the divider and toppled, falling directly onto the Bolero and flattening it within seconds.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Firasat Khan, a resident of Gujjar Tola, was trapped inside the mangled vehicle and died instantly. His body was stuck in the steering wheel and had to be retrieved by cutting the vehicle open after a prolonged rescue operation involving cranes and bulldozers.

Police said the Bolero, which bore an Uttar Pradesh government plate, was engaged by the electricity department and was being used by Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Nagendra Kumar posted at the Khod sub-station. Only the driver was inside the SUV at the time of the accident.

SDO Kumar told PTI that the Bolero was a contract vehicle hired by the department.

"I was transferred to Khod only two days ago and have travelled in the vehicle twice. In that short time, it was clear that the driver was a very decent and responsible person. His death is an irreparable loss," he said.

Kumar said the driver was employed by a contractor and "any compensation will be provided by the contractor or through insurance, as per rules." Meanwhile, Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said the accident led to traffic disruption on the highway, with a nearly two-kilometre-long jam for around three hours. Traffic was diverted while rescue and clearance operations were carried out.

"There is no indication of any other person being trapped under the truck, but we are examining all angles. The driver of the truck sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital," the Mishra said, adding that further legal action would be taken after completing formalities.

The body of the SUV driver was sent to the district hospital for post-mortem after completion of inquest proceedings, he said.

Police from multiple stations, senior officers and fire services were present at the spot to manage rescue and traffic operations.