One dies in compressor gas leak fire

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died and another was seriously injured after a fire erupted while refilling refrigerant gas in a vehicle opposite a garage in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

According to preliminary information, the leakage of refrigerant gas from a compressor while refilling it in a vehicle triggered the blaze, which burned the electric wiring and other parts of the vehicle. A fire brigade official said a parked bike was also damaged.

The deceased man was identified as Saddam Hussain. One Sanjog Morya received 80 to 90 per cent burn injuries, leaving him in a critical condition.

The blaze was extinguished by fire brigade personnel.

Officials said they are verifying claims of compressor blast. PTI ZA NSK