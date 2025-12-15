One dies in Telangana steel factory accident

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old worker from Bihar died and another sustained severe burns following sudden leakage of molten metal from a furnace at a steel factory in Medak district of Telangana on Monday evening, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4 PM when the furnace suddenly ruptured, resulting in the leakage of molten metal. Owing to the intense heat radiation and forceful impact of the metal, the workers operating the ladle crane suffered severe burns.

"One person succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital, and another is currently undergoing treatment," a senior police official said.

Both the injured and the deceased, who were ladle crane operators, belong to Bihar state, he said.

The molten metal did not fall on them, the official further said adding that they sustained burns due to intense heat radiation of the molten metal.

Thick black smoke emanated from the factory located under the jurisdiction of Manoharabad Police Station after the accident.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the accident appears to have happened due to the sudden failure/rupture of the furnace, possibly caused by excessive temperature or pressure and not due to "blast in the furnace".

The exact cause will be ascertained after a detailed technical and safety inspection, the official added.

The accident site was secured, and further investigation is on.