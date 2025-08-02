One dies, three missing after boat capsizes in Ganga river in J'khand

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Aug 2 (PTI) One person died and three others went missing after a boat, carrying 32 people, capsized in the Ganga river in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident occurred in Maharajpur Gadaidiara area under the jurisdiction of the Ganga Nadi Police Station, he said.

"There were 32 people on the boat. Twenty-eight people have been rescued. One person is dead, while three others are missing," Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner Hemant Sati told PTI.

He said that 28 divers have been deployed to trace the missing persons.

"We have also sent requisitions for deployment of the National Disaster Response Force in rescue operations of the missing persons," Sati added. PTI SAN BDC