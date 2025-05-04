‘One district, One Registration’ for property commences in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday announced the launch of the ‘One District, One Registration’ scheme, which will enable citizens to register their property at any sub-registrar’s office within their district.

Currently, people have to go for registration to the sub-registrar’s office in the area where they buy property.

“This initiative will significantly ease the registration process by saving time and reducing paperwork for the public,” Bawankule said.

The BJP minister said the government would soon implement the ‘One State, One Registration’ concept, which will allow property registration across districts regardless of their location.

“Under this plan, for example, a property in Nagpur could be registered from any district in the state,” he said. Bawankule was speaking to reporters in Pune.

He said strict action would be taken against those officials indulging in corruption in land records offices and taking bribes for property registrations. “Like politicians, officials should also publicly declare their assets,” he asserted.

Bawankule said dismissal proceedings against senior revenue department officials found guilty of corruption would be initiated soon.

About the recent tensions over land acquisition for the Purandar airport project in Pune district, Bawankule said, “It is completely unacceptable that farmers were subjected to lathi charge. If required, a meeting will be held under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s leadership to resolve the issue.” Bawankule said Fadnavis’s tenure has been successful and transparent.

“He and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are working together like brothers. I have witnessed this unity,” he added. PTI ND NR