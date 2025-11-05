One drown, four missing while taking bath in river on Kartik Purnima in Jharkhand Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) One youth died while four others went missing while taking bath in the Damodar river near Telmuchho Ghat in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Mahuda Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Lalit Ranjan Bhagat, told PTI that the missing youths had come to take holy bath on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

"A total of five youths went missing while taking bath in the river. Local divers found the body of one of them. The search operation had to be halted because of darkness," he said.

Of the five, three youths were from Bhuli while two were from Baghmara area of the district.

"The district administration sought help from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ranchi. The search operation will resume tomorrow morning," said the police officer.

He said that local divers from Munidih managed to rescue three youths who were also part of the group and were on the verge of drowning. PTI CORR ANB NN