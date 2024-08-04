One drown in river, other missing in Shahapur

Thane, Aug 3 (PTI) One person drowned while another remains missing after a car was swept away in Tansa river on Saturday when its water level rose due to discharge from a dam in Thane district, officials said.

Five occupants of the car were partying on the banks of the river in Shahapur when the incident occurred.

Three occupants managed to save themselves but two others were swept away. Fishermen and a rescue team fished out the body of one of them while a search is on for the other, an official said.

The deceased is identified as Ganpat Chimaji Shelkande, a resident of Kalyan. PTI COR NSK