One drowned, another missing, 3 rescued after being swept away in Damodar river in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Aug 28 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl drowned, another went missing, and three others were rescued after being swept away by strong currents in the Damodar river in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened around 9 am when they were bathing in the Sudamdih Police Station area.

Sudamdih Police Station in-charge Rahul Kumar Singh said five girls went for bathing in the Damodar river for Karma Puja rituals.

“All five girls were swept away by strong currents in the river. Local fishermen rescued three, but two of them were swept away. After an hour, a girl was fished out of the river near Mohalbani burning ghat. She was brought to a local health centre where doctors declared her dead,” Singh said.

The deceased was identified as Rumani Kumari.

"One Sandhya Kumari is still missing. A search operation is on to find her," he added.