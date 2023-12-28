One drowns, four missing after boat capsizes in Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput (Odisha), Dec 28 (PTI) At least one person drowned and four others went missing after a country boat in which they were travelling capsized in Patali river in Odisha’s Koraput district on Wednesday night, police said.

They five have been identified as Lal Mani Sisa (50), Sasirekha Arlab (35), Nabina Arlab (14), Puspanjali Arlab (5) and Kranti Sisa (8), all residents of Tansing village.

"They were returning to their village in the boat after attending a family function at Badela village," said Sanjay Mahapatra, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Nandapur.

According to the SDPO, one body was found floating in the river on Thursday evening. "Police are on the job to trace the whereabouts of the remaining missing persons," he added. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB