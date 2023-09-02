One drowns in river; four teenage boys missing

Narmadapuram (MP), Sep 2 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth drowned in the Dudhi river in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Saturday while four other boys, aged 14 to 18, are missing, an official said.

The incident occurred near Dumar village in the afternoon when five boys entered deep waters while bathing in the river, said Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Santosh Kumar Tiwari.

The body of a youth, aged 18, has been found while the search for four others is underway by divers, he said. PTI COR ADU NSK