'One family' spirit made development sustainable, inclusive in India with tech as bridge: PM Modi at G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that India has worked with the spirit of "one family" for making development sustainable and inclusive by making technology as a bridge as he called upon G20 members to build a global support system with similar sentiments to bring together every country, class and region.

In his remarks during the "One Family" session, Modi emphasised on ways to further youth development with focus on skill development, and pitched for women-led development which will be an instrument of a big global transformation in the 21st century. Women leadership is visible in every sector in India now, he said.

Nearly 45 per cent graduates in science, technology, mathematics and engineering in India are girls, he said.

He urged for measures to deal with debt crisis affecting developing countries with sensitivity by working with the mantra of "one family". "We will have to create a system so that countries enveloped by this crisis can come out of it and which rules out such a crisis in future," he said.

Modi expressed his happiness at the agreement to boost financial help to these countries under the "Action Plan to Accelerate Sustainable Development Goals".

Making three suggestions, he said the world's leading sports leagues should invest five per cent of their earnings in sports infrastructure for women in countries in the Global South. "It could be a new kind of model for public-private partnership at global level." A special category of "G20 Talent Visa" can also be started to help talents in the field of science and technology to explore global opportunities.

Establishing global bio-banks under the supervision of the WHO can also be considered, and these can focus on heart diseases, sickle cell anaemia and breast cancer, he said, adding that India will be happy to create one such bank.

Pitching for a global supply chain which boosts trust and transparency, he said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the existing supply chain.

"While speaking of 'one family' we will have to take care of challenges confronting our global family. We can't look at countries and the humanity only as markets. We need sensitivity and a long term approach," he told the meeting of G20 leaders.

He said the capacity building of developing countries needed to be paid special attention, asserting that the mapping framework proposed by India will help in strengthening the existing supply chain. Modi underscored the importance of small businesses and said it is important that they get access to markets and information to keep their trade costs low.

Highlighting India's use to technology to make development more inclusive, he spoke of the JAM trinity of opening Jan Dhan bank accounts and the use of Aadhaar and mobile for developing a "new model of targeted interventions".

The prime minister noted that the World Bank has said that it has resulted in financial inclusion in six years what would have otherwise taken 47 years. India has transferred USD 360 billion to bank accounts directly in the last 10 years through this approach, he said.

It also prevented the leakage of USD 33 billions, which is 1.25 per cent of the GDP, he added.

"This model can definitely prove to be very useful for the world, especially the Global South," he said.

Modi also pitched for promoting holistic health and wellness and expressed confidence that India will soon make efforts for becoming global repository of traditional medicine. The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine being built in India will boost efforts to promote wellness globally, he added.

Addressing the summit, he also spoke on how to collectively think about empowering fellow humans and making the planet more inclusive as well as sustainable.

He said on X that at the "One Family" session of the summit, he emphasised on ways to further youth development and focus on skill development.

"Also highlighted how to increase the spirit of trust and transparency in areas like global supply chains. India is also committed to furthering holistic health and wellness. The G20 can also play a big role in furthering empowerment of women," he said.

At the One Family Session of the G20 Summit, the prime minister elaborated on how to collectively think about empowering fellow humans and making our planet more inclusive as well as sustainable.

He gave the example of how technology has been leveraged to bring a positive difference in the lives of our citizens. PTI KR SMN