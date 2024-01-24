One-fifth of UP's Rs 35 lakh crore investments came in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in 2023: Brijesh Singh

Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) Nearly one-fifth of the Rs 35 lakh crore investment proposals that Uttar Pradesh received during the 'Global Investors Summit' in 2023 came in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Singh said on Wednesday.

The Minister of State for Public Works Department (PWD) said the investment proposals were received through the local Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities in the district, highlighting the development in the district.

Singh shared the figures during his inaugural address for the 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' programme at the Shilp Haat here where he was joined by Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M and District Magistrate Manish Verma among others.

"When the Global Investors' Summit was held last year in Lucknow under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, investment proposals worth about Rs 35 lakh crore came to Uttar Pradesh and I am happy to say that out of that, 18.2 per cent came through the three authorities of Gautam Buddh Nagar district alone," the minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Singh is also the Uttar Pradesh government's minister-in-charge for Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The minister said Uttar Pradesh was earlier referred to as a sick state ('bimaru') and the people from other states decried its law and order system, while the GDP was continuously on a decline.

"But then a chief minister (Adityanath) came up with the concept of celebrating 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas'. He had compassion in his mind, he had an imagination in his mind about a developed Uttar Pradesh, about how it should become the most all-round developed state of India," Singh said.

Noting the theme for this year's 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' is spiritual and cultural heritage, the minister said that this country's biggest cultural and spiritual heritage in the form of Ram Lalla was re-established after a struggle of over 500 years in Ayodhya just two days ago. PTI KIS AS AS