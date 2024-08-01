One fisherman suspected dead as boat capsizes after collision with Lankan navy vessel

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) A fisherman from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram reportedly died and another went missing when the boat in which they were fishing mid-sea capsized after allegedly colliding with the Sri Lankan navy ship, a senior official said here on Thursday.

The mechanised fishing boat capsized when the Sri Lankan navy attempted to arrest them on a charge of illegal fishing, a senior fisheries official said.

Four fishermen from Rameswaram who were on board fell into the sea after the boat capsized.

While one fisherman reportedly died, another went missing, and two men have been detained by the Lankan authorities, as per initial reports he said.

“We are gathering particulars on the incident in the sea and would submit a detailed report to the state government,” he said. PTI JSP ROH