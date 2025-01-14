Advertisment
One flight diverted, several delayed due to poor visibility in Ranchi

NewsDrum Desk
Representative image

Ranchi: A flight was diverted, and three others were delayed due to poor visibility triggered by dense fog in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The visibility around Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport was below 1,000 metres till 9.30 am, he said.

"Due to poor visibility, one flight was diverted, and several others were holding overhead till 9.30 am. Visibility was below 1000 m," Birsa Munda airport director RR Maurya told PTI.

The airport witnesses the arrival and departure of five flights till 9.30 am on a regular day.

"Only a Kolkata-Ranchi flight arrived, while three others were holding overhead," he said.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre predicted fog in the morning and later partial cloud over Ranchi on Tuesday.

The minimum visibility requirement for flight landing is 1,200 metres, an official said.

