One foreigner dead, another missing in Gulmarg avalanche

Srinagar: One foreigner died and another was missing as an avalanche struck the ski slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. Five skiers were rescued and are being treated in a local hospital.

The avalanche struck the Kongdoori slopes, trapping several skiers, the officials said.

The foreigners had gone to the ski slopes without local residents, they said.

Personnel of the Army and a patrolling team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration are carrying out rescue-cum-search operations.