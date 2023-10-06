One Health programme to be implemented in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) The One Health programme proposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be implemented in Odisha soon, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The idea of One Health, which involves public health, veterinary and environmental sectors, is to contain zoonotic diseases which spread from animals to humans like anthrax, nipah and scrub typhus through coordinated actions, said public health director Niranjan Mishra.

Under the programme, state-level and district-level action plans will be prepared and a coordination committee will be formed to implement it, he said.

To achieve the objectives of the programme, coordination among various sectors like health, agriculture, veterinary, and wildlife is required, the director said. PTI BBM BBM MNB