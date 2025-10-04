One held after Saudi Arabian flag hoisted on mosque in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh after the video of a Saudi Arabian flag hoisted on a mosque went viral, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Noor Alam (25), the mosque's caretaker and a resident of the Kadsara Shivdas Ka Pura village.

The incident took place in the Atraulia police station area, where the flag had allegedly been hoisted on the minaret of the Noori Mosque on Friday. Its video was circulated on social media.

According to the police, Sub-inspector Zafar Ayub arrived at the scene with his team and removed the flag. Police investigation revealed that a young man from the village had allegedly hoisted the flag, but his identity is yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Chirag Jain said this act was considered to have been done to hurt religious sentiments and spread animosity in society.

A case has been registered against the accused, and he has been arrested, Jain added.