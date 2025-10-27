One held for abuse of transgender group in MP's Indore

Indore, Oct 27 (PTI) The Indore police have arrested a person for allegedly torturing members of a transgender group here and forcing them to consume phenyl, an official said on Monday.

A dispute between two factions of transgender persons in the city had taken a serious turn on the night of October 15 when 24 members of one group allegedly consumed phenyl at their Nandlalpura Dera (camp) in an attempt to commit suicide, the police official said.

They were rushed to the hospital in time and were saved.

Members of the Nandlalpura Dera later alleged that they attempted suicide due to harassment by rival group leader Sapna Haji and her associates. The two groups have been at loggerheads over money transactions and dominance.

Absconding accused Raja Hashmi (39), a resident of Jabalpur and associate of Haji, was nabbed from Narsinghpur district on Sunday during an operation, Pandharinath police station house officer Ajay Rajoria told reporters.

Hashmi, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000, was found hiding in his brother-in-law Shanu's house, he said.

He faces seven criminal cases in Indore and Jabalpur, the official said.

Besides Haji, cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against her associates Hashmi and two others- Pankaj Jain and Akshay Kumaun - who claim to be journalists, he said.

Sapna Haji was arrested on October 16, while efforts are on to trace Jain and Kumaun, the official said, adding that a reward of Rs 10,000 each has also been announced for their arrest. PTI HWP LAL GK