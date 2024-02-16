One held for assaulting rickshaw driver, forcing him to shout 'Jai Shri Ram'; 4 absconding

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) One person was arrested on Friday for allegedly attacking an autorickshaw driver in Mumbra in Thane district and forcing him to shout 'Jai Shri Ram', while four others are on the run, a police official said.

The incident took place late last night, Shil Daighar police station senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde said.

"As per the complaint of driver Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Yasin Khan, the five assaulted him and forced him to shout Jai Shri Ram. They also took away Rs 2,000," he said.

Efforts were on to nab the remaining four accused, Shinde added. PTI COR BNM BNM