One held for bid to use stimulant during police recruitment drive in Thane

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man participating in the police recruitment drive was arrested for allegedly attempting to take a stimulant before a field test in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred during the ongoing physical tests for police constable recruitment at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan in Mira-Bhayander.

According to the police, around 2,500 candidates had reported for the field test at 5 am.

Sahil Shankar Ajveke, a resident of Baramati in Pune district, was spotted by a plainclothes drug squad patrolling the ground while attempting to inject a stimulant into his body, the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police said in a release.

"The candidate was immediately taken into custody and underwent a medical examination at a government hospital. A case has been registered at the Bhayander Police Station under relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," it stated.

The MBVV police have deployed a dedicated team of 20 officers specifically for drug testing, alongside mobile medical units and doctors at the venue.

The entire recruitment ground is under the surveillance of CCTV cameras and 69 handheld video cameras to ensure transparency. PTI COR ARU