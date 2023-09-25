One held for doctor's murder in UP's Sultanpur, SHO suspended for laxity in probe

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Two days after a 53-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death here, police on Monday arrested one of the accused in the case and announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on the prime accused, officials said.

SHO of Kotwali police station Ram Ashish Upadhyay has been suspended for alleged laxity in the discharge of duty regarding the matter, Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said.

Ghanshyam Tripathi, who was posted in the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre, died after allegedly being thrashed by a few people over a land dispute in the Kotwali area here on Saturday.

SP Barma said Jagdish Narayan has been arrested in connection with Tripathi's murder and sent to jail under judicial custody.

"A cash reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced on the prime accused Ajay Narayan Singh. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act," Barma added.

The SP also said that 24x7 police protection has been given to the deceased doctor's wife Nisha.

He added that the police and district administration are taking appropriate action regarding the government land parcels which have been encroached upon by Ajay Narayan Singh.

The doctor's family members, who had refused to cremate him, performed his last rites on Monday after Sultanpur district magistrate met them and assured them that their demands would be looked into.

Tripathi's family had made six demands, including that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should visit them. The other demands included a job for the victim's wife, Rs 1 crore compensation, immediate arrest of the accused, bulldozing of their property, and possession of the disputed land.

The doctor's funeral rites were performed at the Dhopap Dham Ghat here in the presence of police force. It was attended by several local leaders and officials of the administration.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who was in Sultanpur on Monday, while speaking to reporters, alleged that the man responsible for the death is linked to the BJP, but did not elaborate.

He also told reporters here that when people linked to the BJP get involved in any crime, the "keys of Baba's bulldozer do not work", referring to the chief minister.

He alleged that the family members of the accused who is linked to the BJP are involved in the doctor's murder, and demanded that the government give justice to the aggrieved family within 24 hours.

A delegation of the Indian Medical Association also met DM Kaur and sought justice for the doctor's family.

SP Barma had earlier said that Tripathi had purchased a land parcel from Ajay Narayan Singh.

"The accused were demanding more money and were not giving the possession of the land to the doctor," Barma said.

However, the police did not share details about the size of the land and its cost.

According to his wife Nisha, Tripathi had purchased a land parcel located behind a Saraswati Shishu Mandir and there was "commotion" over it every day.

On Saturday, she alleged that "some people who live in Narayanpur" killed her husband over a land dispute.

She claimed that the son of Narayanpur resident Jagdish Narayan Singh assaulted her husband who died in a hospital during treatment. PTI COR ABN NAV RPA