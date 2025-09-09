One held for duping east Delhi man of Rs 3.5 lakh via online investment scheme

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A man from Gurugram has been arrested for duping another man of Rs 3.5 lakh through a fraudulent online investment scheme, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Kumar, a resident of Basai Enclave in Gurugram, he said.

According to police, Karan (30), a resident of New Usmanpur in east Delhi, reported that he was lured by a social media handle that promised high returns on investments.

Persuaded by the handle, Karan said he made repeated money transfers totalling Rs 3,55,017 into a bank account but received no returns ever, following which he realised he has been duped.

During the probe, investigators found that the beneficiary bank account was accessed through Wi-Fi connection on a mobile phone. Police acted on this lead, which led them to Aditya Kumar. He was subsequently apprehended, the police officer said.

"On being questioned, Aditya admitted his role in the cheating case,"said the officer. PTI BM BM RUK RUK