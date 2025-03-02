One held for duping man of Rs 73 lakh in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in a Rs 73 lakh cheating case, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Mohit, was apprehended from Uchana Mandi in Jind of Haryana, they said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by Ram Niwas on June 5, 2024, alleging that Mohit deceived him by promising to sell a non-existent plot in Singhu, Delhi, and fraudulently took Rs 73 lakh. Despite multiple efforts, he remained absconding.

His location was traced in the Uchana Kalan area and he was apprehended. Mohit, a Sonipat native and graduate, previously worked as a property dealer but allegedly duped people.